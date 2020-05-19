NEW DELHI : After Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal issued revised guidelines for lockdown 4.0, public transport services resumed in Delhi today. Buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis were seen plying the roads but with a limited number of passengers.

Public transport services were shut in Delhi for almost two months. Delhi Metro services continue to be closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Cluster buses resumed services with social-distancing norms and safety measures in place like use of sanitisers and masks to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

"We are trying to run as many buses as possible. But, many buses are under special hire and also some of our drivers and conductors living in the NCR cities are finding it difficult to join the duty. The situation will improve in coming days," a senior transport officer said.

He said no major issues have been reported since the bus services resumed in the morning, except in some areas where people had to wait for a bit longer, he said.

"Sanitisation of buses is being done at the starting and finishing points of the journey. Only 20 passengers are allowed at a time so that social distancing can be ensured," Dharmendra Singh, a bus driver, said.

Auto-drivers, who arrived at the New Delhi Railway station early morning on Tuesday, expressed happiness over the decision by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, they, however, also lamented over the restriction of being allowed to carry just one passenger.

"It is a great decision by the government and it will help us in to earn some money after close to two months of the shutdown of services. However, the decision to allow just one passenger at a time should be reconsidered. Suppose a family of two wants a mode of transport, can they take an auto? This rule should be tweaked," Anil Prasad, an auto driver, told ANI.

On the first day of lockdown 4.0, approximately 10 percent of auto-rickshaws were seen plying on the roads in the national capital, claimed Rajendra Soni, general secretary, Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh an organization linked with Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday had announced relaxations in curbs, including reopening of public transport with social-distancing norms, during the extended lockdown that is slated to end on May 31.

"In a bus, only 20 passengers will be allowed to travel. The Transport Department will have the responsibility to maintain social distancing during travel and at bus stops," he had said.

The chief minister had said drivers of taxis, auto rickshaws and cabs will have to disinfect the sitting area of passengers after every trip. Maxi cabs can ply with five passengers and RTVs with 11, he had added.

The bus and other public transport services were shut in the last week of March.

