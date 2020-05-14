Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his government has received nearly five lakh suggestions from people on how to safely exit from the lockdown implemented due to coronavirus infection.

Kejriwal said they will meet with the Delhi Lieutenant Government this evening and give him a round-up of the suggestions to be passed on to the centre.

Delhi recorded nearly 8,000 coronavirus cases. The death toll rose to 106. As many as 2,858 people were recovered from the disease.





