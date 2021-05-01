Delhi lockdown extended by another week

Delhi lockdown extended by another week1 min read . 06:52 PM IST
Delhi has been facing acute shortages of oxygen, vaccines, testing kits, hospital beds, and intensive care units (ICUs)
New Delhi: With the national capital’ health infrastructure imploding, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced the extension of the city’ lockdown by yet another week.
The lockdown was earlier extended to 3 May with Delhi’ hospitals overloaded and oxygen and medicine supplies running low. Delhi has been facing acute shortages of oxygen, vaccines, testing kits, hospital beds, and intensive care units (ICUs).
“Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week," Kejriwal said in a tweet.
The second wave continue to rage across the country, with 401,993 new Covid-19 cases registered in the last 24 hours. Of 3523 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra registered 828 fatalities, followed by Delhi (75 deaths). India has a total active case load of 3.2 million.
With India facing a massive surge in covid cases in the second wave, the union government has been facing increasing criticism over its mishandling of the second wave, including from the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to rethink its handling of the national health emergency, urging the government to rehaul the vaccination programme, augment oxygen supply and allow third parties to make patented drugs to boost supply.
