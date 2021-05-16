Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today extended the lockdown by one more week. "We are extending the lockdown for one more week. Instead of tomorrow, lockdown is extended till next Monday, 5 am in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 6430 cases with 11 per cent positivity rate. The recovery was 11591 but the daily death number was still very high at 337. Till yesterday, the national capital had over 66000 active cases.

In Delhi, the cases started rising from the last week of March. By 5th April, the daily infection breached 5000-mark and in the next two weeks, the daily tally was over 20000. This prompted the government to press immediate restrictions to break the rapid transmission in the national capital.

The chief minister first announced weekend curfew but later it went for week-long lockdown. On April 19, Arvind Kejriwal said that the lockdown would be effective till April 26. However, the restrictions were further extended as the case positivity rate was still very high.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.