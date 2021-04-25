The Delhi administration has decided to extend the lockdown in the national capital till 5 am on 3 May as Covid-19 cases continue to see a record surge.

The decision was taken as Delhi recorded the highest single-day rise in its Covid-19 death toll on Saturday with 357 more people succumbing to the disease as well as over 24,000 fresh cases.

In view of this, the government has released guidelines around exemption from restrictions. While some categories of people will be able to move in the city on basis of their ID card, others involved in the essential services will need an e-pass.

Who requires an e-pass?

Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy & milk booths, meat & fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, opticians, medicines and medical equipment, newspapers distribution.

Banks, Insurance offices and ATMs, SEBI/ Stock related offices.

Telecommunications, Internet services, Broadcasting and Cable services, IT and IT-enabled services.

Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce.

Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets. Water supply, Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services. • Cold storage and warehousing services.

Private security services. Manufacturing units of essential commodities.

Manufacturing units of non-essential commodities having onsite workers Production units or services, which require a continuous process.

Delivery of food by way of home delivery, take away by restaurants or eateries.

Religious places shall be permitted to open, but no visitors shall be allowed.

How to apply for e-pass?

Go to e-pass portal of Delhi government: https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/

Click on the link to apply for e-pass

Enter your name, contact number, district, among others, and upload a government ID proof.

Submit a letter from the employer or establishment.

Click on 'Submit'. Upon submitting the form, an e-pass number will be generated.

After the confirmation of the e-pass, the applicant will receive an SMS. The e-pass can be downloaded on the mobile or a hard copy can be taken.

