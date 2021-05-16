In the wake of extension of Covid-triggered lockdown in Delhi, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Sunday announced that Delhi Metro services on all its lines shall remain suspended till further notice.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today extended the lockdown by one more week. Announcing the decision, Kejriwal said Delhi has been recovering at a good speed and the number of cases are on steady decline. "But I do not want to lose the gains that we have achieved in the last few days. That is why we are extending the lockdown till 5 am on next Monday instead of ending it tomorrow (May 17)," the chief minister said.

Delhi has been under lockdown since April 19. All the restrictions will remain as is, which will remain suspended till next Monday (May 24).

The chief minister first announced weekend curfew but later it went for week-long lockdown. On April 19, Arvind Kejriwal said that the lockdown would be effective till April 26. However, the restrictions were further extended as the case positivity rate was still very high.

Following the announcement of extension of the lockdown, the DMRC notified on Twitter, in the wake of extension of curfew in Delhi for the containment of Covid-19 by the Govt. of NCT of Delhi, the Delhi Metro services on all its Lines shall also remain suspended till further notice. Any change in services will be notified.





Delhi witnessed a further dip in positivity rate and reported 6,456 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

This is the third consecutive day in over a month that the number of new cases is below the 10,000 mark. The positivity rate has come down to 10.40 per cent, which is the lowest since April 12.

The national capital reported 262 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin by the Delhi government. The death toll in Delhi has mounted to 21,506, while the cumulative fatality rate has increased to 1.55 per cent. The total case count in the city stands at 13,93,867, including 62,783 active cases.

