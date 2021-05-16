Delhi lockdown extended: Metro services to remain suspended until further notice

Earlier in the day, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today extended the lockdown by one more week. Announcing the decision, Kejriwal said Delhi has been recovering at a good speed and the number of cases are on steady decline. "But I do not want to lose the gains that we have achieved in the last few days. That is why we are extending the lockdown till 5 am on next Monday instead of ending it tomorrow (May 17)," the chief minister said.

