NEW DELHI : New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to migrants to not leave the national capital even as he announced a six-day lockdown in the city state.

"I appeal to you with folded hands. It's a small lockdown, only for six days. Don't leave Delhi and go. I'm very hopeful that we won't need to further extend the lockdown...Govt will take care of you," Kejriwal said.

The second reverse migration that has begun in several states, including Delhi, will have a negative consequence on several industrial sectors and economic activities. And in the past two weeks, industries and traders' communities from Tamil Nadu to Haryana, and Maharashtra to Delhi have expressed their fear over the consequences of a second wave of reverse migration.

He said the decision of a lockdown was taken when there was no other option left with the administration and confessed that lockdown leads to massive “loss of jobs and income. And for poor and daily wage workers it’s most difficult."

In the 2020 national lockdown, he said, the country witnessed a massive reverse migration and requested the migrants to not go as the lockdown in Delhi is just for six days. He appealed to migrants that they will spend a lot of time and energy in commuting and “hope that the short lockdown will remain short only".

“I hope, we will not be required to extend this (lockdown). Please stay in Delhi and we all will fight this together. Please have faith on me…I assure you that government will take care of you all," said the Delhi chief minister.

