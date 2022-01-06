Delhi is likely to witness 14,000 new Covid-19 cases today and the daily positivity rate may rise to around 14%, according to Delhi's health minister Satyender Jain .

However on a positive note the minister said that till now no person has died of Omicron variant in the national capital. “As of now, it appears lockdown is not needed," the minister further said.

Health Minister Satyender Jain said that this is the fifth wave of COVID-19 to hit Delhi as cases are rapidly spreading due to the Omicron variant.

The AAP government is constantly monitoring the situation and fully prepared to take any necessary steps, he said and added that at the moment, there will be no lockdown in Delhi, but some restrictions are required to ensure public health.

"Most patients in hospitals have mild symptoms and do not require oxygen support. The health department is monitoring the situation closely," he said.

Meanwhile, the daily number of COVID cases in the national capital almost doubled on Wednesday, rising to 10,655 infections from 5,481 a day earlier, with the positivity rate shooting up to 11.88 per cent and eight deaths reported, the highest in nearly seven months, prompting the Delhi government to direct hospitals to immediately escalate their bed capacity.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.