As fresh coronavirus infections continue to surge in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said that lockdown is not a solution to deal with rising Covid-19 cases.

The Health Minister said "we'll have to learn to live with it", echoing comments made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier in May 2020.

"There is no possibility of lockdown. There has already been a lockdown and there was a logic behind it. At that time, no one knew how the virus spreads. It was then said that there is a 14-day cycle from being infected to ending the infection. Then the expert said that if all the activities are locked for 21 days, the virus will stop spreading. Even then the lockdown kept extending but despite this, the coronavirus spread did not stop. I think lockdown is not a solution," said Satyendar Jain.

"There were fewer cases earlier but it has increased now. So we have increased the number of testings and conducting 85,000-90,000 tests every day, which is more than 5% of the national average. We are also doing contact tracing and isolation," he added.

On Covid beds in Delhi hospitals

He further said that there are sufficient beds in the hospital for Covid-19 patients. "Hospitals have a sufficient number of beds as of now. The occupancy is around 20% now, 80% of the beds are unoccupied. We are monitoring this, if occupancy increases, we will increase the number of beds," the health minister added.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,534 new Covid-19 cases, 971 recoveries, and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi Health Department on Friday.

With this, the total cases surged to 6,54,276 including 6,051 active cases and 6,37,238 total recoveries. However, the death toll touched 10,987 including the new deaths.

Union Health Ministry informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5.69 crores on Friday.

"A total of 5,69,57,612 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today," read the press release by the Union Health Ministry.

These include 80,66,471 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 51,27,234 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 86,79,307 frontline workers (FLWs) (first dose), 34,96,356 FLWs (2nd dose), 2,57,01,645 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 58,86,599 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

India continues to witness a surge in new Covid-19 cases as 59,118 fresh infections and 257 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday.

With fresh 32,987 recoveries, a total of 1,12,64,637 people have recovered from the diseases so far. The cumulative number of cases reached 1,18,46,652 including 4,21,066 active cases and 1,60,949 deaths.

On March 23, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said that amid rising Covid-19 cases in the NCT of Delhi, public celebrations for upcoming festivals such as Holi, Navratri and gatherings in general, should not be allowed.

"All District Magistrates concerned authorities should ensure strict adherence to the order," it said.

DDMA also said random testing (Rapid Antigen Test/RT-PCR) of passengers coming from other states where Covid-19 cases are increasing should be done all airports, railway stations, inter-state bust terminals, and other alighting points (for private buses).

