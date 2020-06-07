Delhi lockdown rules: Hotels to remain shut; restaurants, malls will open from tomorrow1 min read . 12:55 PM IST
- Delhi government to open malls, restaurants and religious places
- Hotels will remain shut in Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said
NEW DELHI : Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced that hotels and banquet halls will remain closed in the national capital territory from tomorrow. All restaurants, malls and places of worship will, however, open according to Centre's guidelines, he said.
Hotels and banquets halls might be converted to hospitals in coming time if needed, Kejriwal said.
Delhi has so far reported 27,654 cases of coronavirus and 769 fatalities. The chief minister also announced that hospitals run by the Delhi government will be available for Delhi citizens only, while those run by the central government will remain open for all. Private hospitals except those where special surgeries like neurosurgery are performed will also be kept reserved for Delhi residents.
"By the end of June, Delhi would need 15,000 beds," Kejriwal said while appealing elderly people to have minimum interaction even with their family members, especially children, as senior citizens are most vulnerable to COVID-19. "Try and remain in a single room of your house," he said.
