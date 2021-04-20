OPEN APP
New Delhi: Appealing to people to stay at home during the six-day lockdown in Delhi amid the spiralling COVID-19 crisis, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the decision was taken in view of their health and safety.

The lockdown kicked in from 10 pm on Monday and will continue till 5 am on April 26.

"The lockdown in Delhi has started today. This decision has been taken in view of your health and safety. Kindly cooperate with the government and stay home to keep safe from the infection," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Amid the prevailing six-day lockdown in the national capital, DCP South East, Delhi Police, Rajendra Prasad Meena stated that they have "witnessed a discipline amongst the public" and "less number of people are heading towards Sarai Kale Khan ISBT today morning."

Underlining the current status of people's movement in Delhi, he told ANI, "Till now, we have witnessed a discipline amongst the public. No major violation of COVID norms has been reported since morning."

The chief minister had announced the lockdown on Monday, saying the health system in Delhi was under extreme pressure due to a large number of COVID-19 patients and it might collapse if strict action was not taken. 

As many as 240 people lost their lives to COVID-19 -- the highest-ever number of deaths registered in a single day in the national capital - and 23,686 fresh coronavirus infections were reported in the national capital on Monday. As per the state health bulletin, the total infection caseload has reached 8,77,146 with 76,887 active cases. The overall COVID-19 casualties in Delhi have soared up to 12,361.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

