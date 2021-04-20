Delhi lockdown: Stay home to keep safe from Covid infection, tweets Kejriwal

As many as 240 people lost their lives to COVID-19 -- the highest-ever number of deaths registered in a single day in the national capital - and 23,686 fresh coronavirus infections were reported in the national capital on Monday. As per the state health bulletin, the total infection caseload has reached 8,77,146 with 76,887 active cases. The overall COVID-19 casualties in Delhi have soared up to 12,361.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}