The third phase of pan India lockdown kicks in today. The Centre decided to extend the lockdown for two more weeks as the coronavirus cases in India has crossed 42,000-mark. Several relaxations were introduced this time to reopen the economy which came to a standstill due to coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the list of activities which will be allowed during the two-week lockdown period in the national capital.

"After the Centre's announcement, the Delhi government held a detailed discussion to finalise the activities that will be allowed during the two-week lockdown," said Kejriwal during a video conference.

Delhi was ready to ease restrictions in places other than containment areas, said Kejriwal.

Delhi during lockdown 3.0

1) As a part of lockdown, Delhi Metro and buses within the state will not be allowed to ply on roads.

2) Cab aggregating services like Ola, Uber and auto-rickshaw, cycle-rickshaw will remain suspended in the capital.

3) E-commerce portal including Amazon and Flipkart will only deliver essential items.

4)Movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, shall remain prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am.

5)People above persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years are requested to stay at home.

6)Cinema halls, malls, salons, market complexes will remain shut. Only neighbour standalone shops will remain open in residential areas.

7)IT-related services shops, call centres, data centres, warehousing services, cold storage, private security and facility management services will be functional.

8) All government offices will open on Monday with those providing emergency services functioning at 100% capacity and those in non-essential work functioning at 50% capacity. Private offices can also open but at 33% of the workforce.

9)Weddings will be allowed with 50 people, funeral with 20 people.

10)Religious places will remain closed and religious gatherings will be banned.

11)Only the standalone liquor shops are allowed to open during lockdown. Alcohol shops are not allowed to open in containment areas.

12) Financial sector activities like banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), insurance and capital market activities, and credit co-operative societies will remain fucntional.

13) Construction activities will be allowed but only those whose workers live nearby.

14) The courier and postal services will be allowed to operate.

15) Spitting at public places is strictly not allowed

Delhi witnessed a sharp spike in coroanvirus cases in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 4,549. The death toll increased to 64.





