As covid-19 cases rise exponentially in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday directed all private offices to be closed except those that come under the exempted category.

Earlier, the private offices were working with 50 per cent of workforce.

The fresh restrictions will come into force with immediate effect and continue till further orders.

Delhi restrictions: What's not allowed

The DDMA has also ordered that the dine-in service in restaurants and bars will be discontinued in the national capital. Earlier, the eateries and bars in the capital were allowed to run with 50 per cent capacity to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"DDMA directs that in the territory of NCT of Delhi (outside Containment Zones), the following additional activities shall also be prohibited/restricted with immediate effect till further orders: (i) All Private Offices shall be closed, except those which are falling under the "Exempted Category". The practice of work from home shall be followed. (ii) All Restaurants and Bars shall be closed. However, restaurants will be allowed only for home delivery/takeaway of food items," the DDMA notification read.

Delhi restrictions: What's allowed

Restaurants can only allow 'take away' facilities.

Private banks, insurance companies, courier services, non-banking financial corporations and companies providing essential services will remain open.

Delhi daily covid cases

Delhi reported 19,166 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, informed the state in a health bulletin on Monday.

As many as 17 persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the national capital in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll at 25,177.

Presently, the cumulative positivity rate stands at 4.68 per cent while the case fatality rate is 1.60 per cent.

Under yellow alert restrictions, private offices were allowed to function with 50 percent of staff attendance from 9 AM to 5 PM.

Government offices in the city are currently working with 50 percent attendance.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.