Delhi lockdown update: No intention to impose one, says Manish Sisodia

Amid surging coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has no intention of imposing a lockdown.

“We believe lockdown is not a solution in the fight against Covid-19. Solution is better hospital management and better medical systems," Manish Sisodia said while speaking to reporters in New Delhi.

The deputy CM also said that the Delhi government has managed the medical system well and will continue to do so in future as well.

'Local restrictions at some busy places'

Sisodia's statement comes after Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain today said that there will be no lockdown but there can be local restrictions at some busy places.

Amid a third wave of Covid-19 infections, the Delhi Health Minister said, "There will be no lockdown in Delhi and there is no need of it either. We have learned the experience of lockdown. There is no need to repeat it. But there can be local restrictions at some busy places."

Jain added, "Maximum tests are being conducted, which will further increase. The virus can easily spread due to large gatherings during Chhath Puja, hence the restrictions."

Meanwhile, as Delhi on Tuesday reported 6,396 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to over 4.95 lakh in the national capital, while 99 more deaths pushed the toll to 7,812.

The highest single-day spike till now in Delhi -- 8,593 cases -- was recorded on 11 November when 85 fatalities were recorded.

