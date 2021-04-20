Delhi lockdown: What is allowed and what is not; Metro timings and other details5 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2021, 08:10 AM IST
Here are the details of what will be allowed during the 6-day complete lockdown in Delhi
Here are the details of what will be allowed during the 6-day complete lockdown in Delhi
The 6-day lockdown announced by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, came in force from 10 pm on Monday. The decision came as the national capital reported 25,462 new coronavirus cases and 161 deaths on Sunday. Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal announced a weekend curfew in Delhi from 10 pm on April 16 till 6 am on April 19.
Here are the details of what will be allowed during the 6-day complete lockdown in Delhi.
Delhi lockdown: Who are exempted?
Delhi lockdown: Who will require an e-pass?
• Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy & milk booths, meat & fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, opticians, medicines and medical equipment, news papers distribution.
• Banks, Insurance offices and ATMs, SEBI/ Stock related offices
• Telecommunications, Internet services, Broadcasting and Cable services, IT and IT enabled services.
• Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce.
• Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets. Water supply, Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services. • Cold storage and warehousing services.
• Private security services. Manufacturing units of essential commodities.
• Manufacturing units of non essential commodities having onsite workers Production units or services, which require continuous process
• Delivery of food by way of home delivery, take away by restaurants or eateries.
• Religious places shall be permitted to open, but no visitors shall be allowed.
Transportation during curfew for those in exempted categories, with e-passes:
• Public transport such as Delhi Metro and public buses will run with up to 50 per cent seating capacity .
What will be completely closed?
a) Except for the mentioned above, all other private offices establishments shops shopping centres, malls, weekly markets, manufacturing units, educational & coaching institutes, cinema theatres restaurant and bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, entertainment, amusement, water parks public parks & gardens sports complexes, gyms, spas, barber shops, saloons, beauty parlours, swimming pools (except being used for training of sports persons for participation in national and international events), construction activities (except where labourer are residing onsite) shall remain closed during curfew.
b) All social political sports, entertainment, academic and cultural religious festival related and other gathering and congregations shall be prohibited.
c) Stadia shall be permitted to open for organizing National International sports event without spectators.
Delhi Metro timings
Delhi Metro informed that the metro services during peak hours in the mornings (8 am to 10 am ) and in evenings (5 pm to 7 pm), across the network, will be available with a frequency of 30 minutes. For the rest of the day, the metro services across the network will be available with a frequency of 60 minutes. During the lockdown period, travel will be allowed only up to 50 per cent seating capacity in the Metro.
"Metro services during this period can be availed only by the exempted category of people as per the latest government order on the production of the valid IDs. During this period, travel will be allowed only up to 50 per cent seating capacity in the Metro. In addition, no standing passenger shall be allowed during the travel," DMRC said in a statement.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.