Delhi lockdown: What is allowed and what is not; Metro timings and other details

Delhi Metro informed that the metro services during peak hours in the mornings (8 am to 10 am ) and in evenings (5 pm to 7 pm), across the network, will be available with a frequency of 30 minutes. For the rest of the day, the metro services across the network will be available with a frequency of 60 minutes. During the lockdown period, travel will be allowed only up to 50 per cent seating capacity in the Metro.