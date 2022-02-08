Delhi on Tuesday reported 1,114 new COVID cases, 12 fatalities, and 2,079 recoveries in the span of 24 hours. With the new cases today, the cumulative total reached 1846198, while the active tally stands at 6,908.

Meanwhile, the death toll touched 26010 and the recovery total has been pushed to 26010.

The positivity rate in the city is at 2.28%. In the last 24 hours, over 48,000 swab samples were tested.

The national capital on Monday witnessed 1,151 new coronavirus cases and 15 more fatalities. Delhi on Sunday reported 1,410 fresh COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths, while the positivity rate was at 2.45 percent.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

The national capital had on January 23 reported 9,197 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 13.32 per cent and 34 deaths.

