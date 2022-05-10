Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Delhi logs 1,118 fresh COVID cases today; slight drop in positivity rate

Delhi logs 1,118 fresh COVID cases today; slight drop in positivity rate

A total of 25,528 tests to detect coronavirus were conducted in Delhi a day before, it stated.
1 min read . 08:04 PM IST Livemint

  • The national capital also saw one COVID-related fatality in the last 24 hours which took the death toll to 26183. Meanwhile, with 1015 recoveries, the total reached 1864517.

Delhi on Tuesday reported as many as 1,118 fresh COVID19 cases and with that, the active tally in the city reached 5471 and the total number of cases touched 1896171. The positivity rate stands at 4.38%, a city health bulletin said. 

A total of 25,528 tests to detect coronavirus were conducted in Delhi a day before, it stated.

The national capital also saw one COVID-related fatality in the last 24 hours which took the death toll to 26183. Meanwhile, with 1015 recoveries, the total reached 1864517. 

The national capital on Monday had reported 799 new coronavirus cases and three deaths -- the single-day fatality count highest in over two months -- while the positivity rate had stood at 4.94%. The national capital on Monday had reported 799 new coronavirus cases and three deaths -- the single-day fatality count highest in over two months -- while the positivity rate had stood at 4.94%.

