Delhi on Wednesday reported as many as 1367 new COVID cases pushing the active tally to 4832, while the cumulative total is at 1878458. Currently, the positivity rate for the infection stands at 4.97%. It was the sixth consecutive day that the capital recorded over 1,000 new cases in a day.

The national capital also reported 1 COVID-related death in last 24 hrs and that took the death toll to 26170.

Meanwhile, a total of 1042 recoveries in the same time span took the recovery total to 1847456.

In the last 24 hours, 30346 COVID tests were conducted in the city.

Delhi had reported 1,204 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 4.64 per cent.

Of the 9,390 beds available for COVID-19 patients in various hospitals, only 148 (1.58 per cent) are occupied, the data showed.

In the wake of rising cases, the Delhi government had on Friday issued an order directing authorities to impose a fine of ₹500 on people not wearing masks in public places. The fine will not apply to people travelling together in private four-wheelers, it said.

The government had lifted the fine for not wearing masks on April 12 because of a decline in daily cases.

The decision to bring back the mask mandate and the fine came at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, which devises COVID-19 management policies for the national capital.