Home / News / India /  Delhi logs 1,422 new Covid cases as positivity rate rises to 5.34%. Details here

Delhi logs 1,422 new Covid cases as positivity rate rises to 5.34%. Details here

Delhi also logged zero Covid related deaths and 1,438 recoveries in the past twenty four hours.
1 min read . 09:14 PM IST Livemint

  • Delhi also logged zero Covid related deaths and 1,438 recoveries in the past twenty four hours.

National capital Delhi on Sunday recorded 1,422 new Covid-19 cases. The positivity rate rose to 5.34% in the past twenty four, according to data shared by the city health department.

Delhi also logged zero Covid related deaths and 1,438 recoveries in the past twenty four hours. 

Sunday's addition took the total active Covid-19 cases in Delhi to 5,939. The cumulative positivity rate in the city also stayed at 4.98%.  

See Delhi's latest Covid-19 numbers here

The city reported 1,407 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.72 per cent and two deaths on Saturday.

A total of 26647 tests were conducted in Delhi in the past twenty four hours, according to the official health bulletin. 

The total Covid deaths in the city remained at 26179 and the total positive cases rose to 1894254. 

It had on Friday logged 1,656 Covid-19 cases, the highest since February 4, while the positivity rate stood at 5.39%. 

