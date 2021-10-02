1 min read.Updated: 02 Oct 2021, 05:30 PM ISTLivemint
33 new COVID cases were recorded from the city in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 1438993. The active number of cases stands at 383.
Delhi on Saturday reported 1 death related to COVID, the city's health bulletin said, taking the total toll to 25,088. This is the first coronavirus-related death in the city for over a week and, also the first this month.
Meanwhile, 33 new COVID cases were recorded from the city in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 1438993. The active number of cases stands at 383.