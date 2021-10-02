Delhi on Saturday reported 1 death related to COVID, the city's health bulletin said, taking the total toll to 25,088. This is the first coronavirus-related death in the city for over a week and, also the first this month.

Meanwhile, 33 new COVID cases were recorded from the city in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 1438993. The active number of cases stands at 383.

The national capital also witnessed 58 discharges today, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,13,462.

As many as 68,362 swab samples were tested today, 47,870, out of which, were RT-PCR tests. The positivity rate in the city stands at 0.05%.

