National capital Delhi on Tuesday reported a marginal spike in Covid cases as 134 people tested positive in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate in the city surged to 0.20%.

The city registered a total of eight deaths due to Covid-19 and 467 recoveries in a day.

Yesterday, Delhi reported 89 Covid cases at a positivity rate of 0.16%, both lowest this year so far.

On Sunday, Delhi reported seven deaths and 124 cases of coronavirus with a positivity rate of 0.17%

On Saturday, it recorded seven deaths due to the deadly disease, the lowest since April 1, and 135 fresh cases with positivity of 0.18%.

On Friday, the city reported 165 cases with a positivity rate of 0.22%, while the death count stood at 14.

The 8 new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 24,933.

According to the latest health bulletin, only 67,916 tests, including 43,850 RT-PCR tests, were conducted a day ago.

The number of active cases decreased to 1,918 from 1,996 on Monday, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation dipped to 541 from 563 on Monday, while the number of containment zones dropped to 4502 from 4752 a day before, the bulletin added.

The national capital vaccinated 76,291 people in the past day, of which 58,505 received the first dose and 17,786 received the second dose of the Covid vaccine.

So far, 15,97,796 people have been fully vaccinated against Covid in Delhi, the city's health bulletin added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.