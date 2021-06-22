Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi logs 134 Covid cases, 8 deaths in 24 hrs; positivity rate at 0.20%

Delhi logs 134 Covid cases, 8 deaths in 24 hrs; positivity rate at 0.20%

Premium
Delhi conducted only 67,916 Covid tests in 24 hours
1 min read . 07:05 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer

  • Yesterday, Delhi reported 89 Covid cases at a positivity rate of 0.16%, both lowest this year so far
  • So far, 15,97,796 people have been fully vaccinated against Covid in Delhi

National capital Delhi on Tuesday reported a marginal spike in Covid cases as 134 people tested positive in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate in the city surged to 0.20%.

National capital Delhi on Tuesday reported a marginal spike in Covid cases as 134 people tested positive in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate in the city surged to 0.20%.

The city registered a total of eight deaths due to Covid-19 and 467 recoveries in a day.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The city registered a total of eight deaths due to Covid-19 and 467 recoveries in a day.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Yesterday, Delhi reported 89 Covid cases at a positivity rate of 0.16%, both lowest this year so far.

On Sunday, Delhi reported seven deaths and 124 cases of coronavirus with a positivity rate of 0.17%

On Saturday, it recorded seven deaths due to the deadly disease, the lowest since April 1, and 135 fresh cases with positivity of 0.18%.

On Friday, the city reported 165 cases with a positivity rate of 0.22%, while the death count stood at 14.

The 8 new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 24,933.

According to the latest health bulletin, only 67,916 tests, including 43,850 RT-PCR tests, were conducted a day ago.

The number of active cases decreased to 1,918 from 1,996 on Monday, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation dipped to 541 from 563 on Monday, while the number of containment zones dropped to 4502 from 4752 a day before, the bulletin added.

The national capital vaccinated 76,291 people in the past day, of which 58,505 received the first dose and 17,786 received the second dose of the Covid vaccine.

So far, 15,97,796 people have been fully vaccinated against Covid in Delhi, the city's health bulletin added.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!