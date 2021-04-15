Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi logs 16,699 new COVID cases today, positivity rate breaches 22%

Delhi logs 16,699 new COVID cases today, positivity rate breaches 22%

Delhi logs 16,699 new COVID cases today, positivity rate breaches 22%
2 min read . 08:48 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Today, the total tally reached 7,84,137, while the active cases rose to 54,309
  • Also, the national capital witnessed 112 deaths taking the toll to 11,652

As many as 16,699 people in Delhi were found to have contracted coronavirus in the last 24 hour, the state health bulletin stated on Thursday. This is, however, slightly lower than yesterday's 17,282 new cases recorded in a span of 24 hours. Today, the total tally reached 7,84,137, while the active cases rose to 54,309. Also, the national capital witnessed 112 deaths taking the toll to 11,652.

The cumulative positivity rate in the city has gone up to 22.22% from 15.92% on Wednesday. A total of 13,014 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total to 7,18,176.

To tackle the spread of the deadly virus, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal earlier in the day announced weekend curfew till April 30. The CM said, "I had a meeting with L-G. We have decided to impose weekend curfew in Delhi. This is because people generally go out for work on weekdays and entertainment on weekends. So to break the chain we are imposing a weekend curfew, exempting essential services."

As per the orders, all spas, auditoriums, malls have been asked to stay shut from Friday evening till further orders.

"No dine-in options will be allowed in restaurants and eateries. only home deliveries will be permitted," he said.

"Cinemas halls can operate with only 30% occupancy," said Kejriwal.

The CM also assured that there is no shortage of beds in city-based hospital. He said, "There is no shortage of beds in hospitals in Delhi. According to the latest data, more than 5000 beds are available."

A seven-hour night curfew, from 10 pm to 5 am till 30 April is already imposed in Delhi. Those exempted from the curfew include pregnant women, patients, those travelling to and from airports, railway stations, state bus terminus on showing tickets, officials related to the functioning of offices of diplomats, and those holding any constitutional post on the production of valid identity card.

Central and Delhi government officials involved in emergency services such as health and family welfare and all related medical establishments, police, prisons, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services are also exempted.

(With inputs from agencies)

