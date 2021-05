Delhi recorded 332 more covid-19 deaths and 17,364 new infections today, while the positivity rate remained below 25% for the third consecutive day, the Health Department said.

This is the fifth time in the last six days that the number of new covid-19 cases remained below 20,000.

The infection tally rose to 13,10,231, out of which over 12.03 lakh have recovered. The positivity rate stood at 23.34%.

The death toll rose 19,021, while there are 87,907 active cases, the bulletin said.

Of the 22,289 hospital beds for coronavirus patients in the city, only 2,451 are vacant. As many as 49,865 patients are in home isolation and the number of containment zones have risen to 51,338, according to the bulletin.

A total of 79,800 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Friday, of which 67,753 were those who got their first dose, the bulletin stated.

Meanwhile,Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the number of COVID-19 vaccination centres will be increased three times in Delhi and demanded that the Centre supply of around 2.6 crore vaccine doses for inoculation of all people in the national capital in the next three months.

Currently, vaccination is going on at 100 centres in Delhi. The number of centres will be increased to 250-300 by the Delhi government, he said in an online briefing.

In order to vaccinate all people in Delhi, over three crore doses will be required, out of which around 40 lakh have already been received, he said.

The chief minister urged the Centre to provide it 85 lakh doses per month so that all the Delhiites could be vaccinated in the next three months.

He said that due to good arrangements in Delhi, people from NCR towns like Noida, Ghaziabad were also reaching here to get the vaccines. So, Delhi will require a little more than three crore doses, he said.

He said that Delhi currently has vaccine doses to vaccinate people for next 5-6 days and urged the Centre to provide adequate doses.

He said Delhi is currently administering one lakh vaccine doses per day and it could increase this number to three lakh.

Citing warnings of a third wave of COVID 19, he said that vaccination is the only safeguard against the deadly virus. He also urged the Centre and the experts for finding alternatives to vaccinate children below 18 years of age.

