The national capital on Friday reported 108 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since 16 June, according to the Delhi health department. However, no deaths were reported due to the infection.

On 16 June, the city had logged 212 Covid-19 cases.

The total number of cases detected in Delhi so far rose to 14,42,813. Over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,103. Five deaths have been reported in December so far.

Delhi has witnessed an uptick in Covid-19 infections in the last few days amid a jump in cases of the new Omicron variant.

A total of 62,697 tests, with 57,583 RT-PCR and 5,114 rapid antigen ones, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

Active cases surging

Delhi has logged an almost 118% spike in active cases of coronavirus infection, according to the state health bulletin.

Till 13 December, about 30 cases were being registered daily in Delhi.

However, on 22 December, Delhi registered 125 cases, the highest spike in the last six months. The daily cases have increased by four times.

On 13 December, the active cases in the national capital were 393, which have reached 624.

100% first dose vaccination coverage

Delhi has vaccinated 100% of its eligible population against Covid-19, said state Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

Kejriwal thanked doctors, ANMs, teachers, ASHAs, CDVs and all other frontline workers on this achievement. “Congratulations to DMs, CDMOs, DIOs and all district functionaries," he added.

Covid rules

Altering the travel guidelines, the Union aviation ministry has said that random sample collection will be done for passengers arriving in Delhi from states where there has been a spurt in the number of Covid-19 cases.

The thermal screening will be done for all passengers upon arrival.

Passengers who are found Covid positive will be quarantined at home or Covid Care Centres/Covid Health Centres/ Hospitals for 10 days.

