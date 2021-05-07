Delhi on Friday reported as many as 19,832 new COVID-19 cases taking the total tally to 12,92,867, the health bulletin stated. Currently, the total number of active cases stands at 91,035. However, the positivity rate is at 24,92% showing signs of decline.

Also, the death toll today rose to 18,739 as 341 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, with 19,085 recovering from the disease, the recovery total touched 11,83,093.

As many as 79,593 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi on Thursday reported 335 deaths, 19,133 new infections, and 20,028 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The city had reported 20,960 cases on Wednesday, 19,953 on Tuesday, 18,043 on Monday, 20,394 cases on Sunday, 25,219 on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that he would chair a high-level meeting on the current Covid-19 situation in the national capital. The attendees for today's meeting will include deputy CM Manish Sisodia and state health minister Satyendar Jain.

The meeting comes a day after doctors at a leading private facility in Delhi said that they are seeing a rise in the number of Covid-triggered mucormycosis cases. Mucormycosis is a fungal infection triggered by Covid-19. Black fungus or mucormycosis has been a cause of disease and death of patients in transplants, ICUs and immunodeficient patients since long.

Meanwhile, the Delhi health department on Thursday asked all government hospitals in the capital to offer rapid antigen test services round the clock for early detection of coronavirus infection, according to an order.

Rapid antigen testing has a short turnaround time of 15-30 minutes and thus offers a distinct advantage of quick detection of cases and the opportunity to isolate and treat them early for curbing transmission, it said.

Twelve states have over one lakh active COVID-19 cases each at present, while the count is between 50,000 and one lakh in seven, the Health Ministry said on Friday as the country battles a second wave of the viral disease.

COVID-19 positivity rate above 15% in 24 states

The positivity rate is currently above 15 per cent in 24 states in the country and in the range of 5-15 per cent in nine, the ministry said.

It said Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Chhattisgarh are among states and union territories showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily new COVID-19 cases.

However, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Odisha are among those showing an upward trend in daily new cases of the infection, the ministry added.

The Health Ministry also asked the states to prioritise beneficiaries awaiting their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and ensure timely completion of the recommended vaccination schedule.

(With inputs from agencies)

