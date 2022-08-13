Delhi logs 2,031 new Covid cases, 9 deaths in a day

Delhi logs 2,031 new Covid cases, 9 deaths in a day2 min read . 13 Aug 2022
- Delhi reported more than 2,000 Covid cases for the 11th consecutive day
- In Delhi, Omicron sub-variant BA 2.75 is the dominant variant at present
The national capital Delhi reported more than 2,000 Covid cases for the 11th consecutive day. The city reported 2,031 new cases with a positivity rate of 12.34%, according to the daily health bulletin.
Yesterday, Delhi reported 2,136 cases and 10 deaths. The positivity rate stood at 15.02%.
The fresh cases on Saturday came out of 16,459 Covid-19 tests, according to the latest health bulletin. With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's infection count increased to 19,82,433 and the death toll rose to 26,376.
Delhi on Thursday reported 2,726 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest in nearly six-and-a-half months, and six fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate stood at 14.38 %.
The day before, it had logged eight fatalities and 2,146 cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 %. On Tuesday, Delhi reported 2,495 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 15.41 % and seven fatalities.
The national capital saw 1,372 infections and six deaths as on Monday as the case positivity rate stood at 17.85 %, the highest since January 21. On January 21, the positivity rate was 18.04 %.
In Delhi, Omicron sub-variant BA 2.75 is the dominant variant at present. According to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar, Covid reinfection has increased in the city because as BA 2.75 sub-variant can escape the immunity and can infect people who took the vaccine earlier.
"We did a study where we wanted to know which sub-variant is having the highest transmission. We analyzed data from 90 samples in August and found that more than half of the patients were infected with BA 2.75. It is the leading cause of transmission and it spreads faster," Dr Kumar said.
The usual symptoms are sore throat, running nose, low-grade fever, headache, and body ache, the doctor added.
The doctor suggested people take the third dose soon as due to the prior vaccine, the severity of the disease can be reduced.
