Delhi on Saturday reported as many as 2,260 fresh COVID cases taking the total number of cases to 14,15,219 and active cases to 31,308, a health bulletin said. On Friday, the city recorded 3,009 new infections.

Also, the positivity rate dipped to 3.58% from yesterday's 4.76%, the bulletin added.

With 182 people succumbing to the deadly virus, the death toll today was pushed to 23,013.

Meanwhile, 6,453 discharges in the last 24 hours pushed the total number of recoveries to 13,60,898.

As many as 63,155 swab tests were conducted in the span of 24 hours.

During a press briefing, the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the speed of spread of the coronavirus has significantly slowed down in Delhi.

Vaccination centres are being closed

The CM further said on Saturday, COVID-19 vaccination centres for those in the 18-44 years age group are being closed in the national capital due to lack of doses and appealed to the Centre to provide more vaccines.

They will remain closed from Sunday.

Delhi requires 80 lakh doses a month to vaccinate its youth. But it only received 16 lakh doses in May. The Centre has further decreased Delhi's quota in June to 8 lakh doses, Kejriwal said.

He further added, the central government should within 24 hours direct all capable companies in the country to start manufacturing Covaxin as Bharat Biotech has agreed to share its formula, he said.

Vaccines manufactured abroad should be used in India and the Centre needs to buy vaccines on the behalf of states, he said.

Black Fungus: 197 cases reported till Wednesday

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday asked people to be watchful and not resort to self-medication, particularly steroids, and said about 15 hospitals in the city are treating mucormycosis patients.

Black fungus or mucormycosis is a fungal infection that affects the nose, eyes, sinuses among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19.

Interacting with reporters, he also said there was a scarcity of drugs needed for its treatment in Delhi and the rest of the country. There were 197 cases of black fungus in hospitals across the city till Wednesday night, including non-residents who have come to the city for treatment, he reiterated.

"Earlier, 30-50 cases would get reported in a year but this time, the number has gone up quite big. As it is being found this time a lot in post-COVID cases, so we have to watchful as a large number of people have tested positive in Delhi, several of them put on steroids, and many are diabetic in which case, if sugar level is not maintained, it flares up," Jain said.

(With inputs from agencies)

