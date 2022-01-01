Delhi reported 2,716 fresh COVID cases on Saturday, 51% higher than yesterday's tally, and the highest single-day rise since May 21. And with this, the cumulitive total reached 14,50,972 while currently, there are 6,360 active cases, city's health department figures showed.

The positivity rate climbed to 3.64%.

Delhi also saw 765 recoveries in one day, taking the total recovery to 14,19,459. The city today reported one death owing to the coronavirus infection. The case fatality rate stands at 1.73%.

There were 74622 tests conducted in the past twenty four hours.

The daily case count on Saturday breached the 2000-mark after a gap of over seven months, as 2,716 new cases were logged with an increased positivity rate of 3.64 per cent, as per the latest health bulletin.

This rise is the highest since May 21 when 3,009 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 4.76 per cent, while 252 deaths were also reported on that day.

The huge spike in fresh cases in the span of the last few days in Delhi is being recorded amid a significant jump in cases of new Omicron variant of Covid in the city.

New Delhi on Friday reported 1796 new Covid cases amid rising surge in cases for a couple of days.

Following the New Year's Eve celebrations, India has reported whopping 22,775 new cases, with 8,949 recoveries and 406 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Currently, the country's active caseload stands at 1,04,781, while the recovery rate currently is at 98.32%.

