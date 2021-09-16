1 min read.Updated: 16 Sep 2021, 09:03 PM ISTLivemint
With this, the death toll in the city stands at 25,084, and the cumulative total rose to 14,38,373. Currently, there are 409 active cases in Delhi
Delhi recorded the second COVID-related fatality this month with one more death today. Earlier on 7 September, the city had registered another COVID-related death. The national capital logged 28 new infections on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.04%, city's health department said.
