Home >News >India >Delhi logs 2 COVID deaths this month; 28 new cases in last 24 hrs

Delhi logs 2 COVID deaths this month; 28 new cases in last 24 hrs

A total of 72,481 tests, including 49,734 RT-PCR tests and 22,747 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.
1 min read . 09:03 PM IST Livemint

  • With this, the death toll in the city stands at 25,084, and the cumulative total rose to 14,38,373. Currently, there are 409 active cases in Delhi

Delhi recorded the second COVID-related fatality this month with one more death today. Earlier on 7 September, the city had registered another COVID-related death. The national capital logged 28 new infections on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.04%, city's health department said.

With this, the death toll in the city stands at 25,084, and the cumulative total rose to 14,38,373. Currently, there are 409 active cases in Delhi. 

In the same time span, as many as 22 people recovered from the deadly virus taking the total recoveries to 14,12,880. 

The second wave swept the city during April-May period.

On Wednesday, 57 cases were logged with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, according to official data.

A total of 72,481 tests, including 49,734 RT-PCR tests and 22,747 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

