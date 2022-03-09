Delhi logs 208 new Covid cases in a day; active tally drops to 985

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The national capital also recorded one Covid related death in the past twenty four hours. 279 people recovered from the deadly novel coronavirus and were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The national capital also recorded one Covid related death in the past twenty four hours. 279 people recovered from the deadly novel coronavirus and were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The city's positivity rate also dropped to 0.46% from 0.51% on Sunday.
The city's positivity rate also dropped to 0.46% from 0.51% on Sunday.
The total positive Covid-19 cases in Delhi rose to 1862255 with Wednesday's addition. The recovered or discharged tally went up to 1835130 and the death toll rose to 26140 with Wednesday's addition.
The total positive Covid-19 cases in Delhi rose to 1862255 with Wednesday's addition. The recovered or discharged tally went up to 1835130 and the death toll rose to 26140 with Wednesday's addition.
36086 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Delhi in the past twenty four hours, said the health bulletin. It also mentioned that 45038 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in the national capital in the past one day.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
36086 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Delhi in the past twenty four hours, said the health bulletin. It also mentioned that 45038 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in the national capital in the past one day.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the country. The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the country. The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya.
India reported 4,575 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The government data shows that the active caseload of the country has risen to 46,962 at present which accounts for 0.11% of total cases.
India reported 4,575 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The government data shows that the active caseload of the country has risen to 46,962 at present which accounts for 0.11% of total cases.
A total of 179.33 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive. Notably, India's vaccination drive against the virus commenced on 16 January 2021.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A total of 179.33 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive. Notably, India's vaccination drive against the virus commenced on 16 January 2021.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, considering the decline in Covid-19 cases, the Government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India from 27 March, informed the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, considering the decline in Covid-19 cases, the Government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India from 27 March, informed the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!