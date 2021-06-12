The city also recorded 497 discharges today that took the total number of discharges to 14,02,474
Delhi on Saturday logged 213 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in nearly three months, as per the health bulletin. Meanwhile, the positivity rate dropped to 0.30% from yesterday's .31%. The city also saw 28 COVID-related fatalities in the last 24 hours.
With today's count, the total number cases reached 14,30,884, while the death toll touched 24,800.
The city also recorded 497 discharges today that took the total number of discharges to 14,02,474.
A total of 71,513 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 50,766 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests while the rest were rapid antigen tests.
On Friday, the city logged 238 new infections with a positivity rate of 0.31 per cent and 24 fatalities.
Chances of third COVID wave is real
Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, while he asserted that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.
Indications are coming from the UK on the fear of the third wave. Cases are rising there, despite 45 per cent of vaccination. So, we cannot afford to sit idle, he said.