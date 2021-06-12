Delhi on Saturday logged 213 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in nearly three months, as per the health bulletin. Meanwhile, the positivity rate dropped to 0.30% from yesterday's .31%. The city also saw 28 COVID-related fatalities in the last 24 hours.

With today's count, the total number cases reached 14,30,884, while the death toll touched 24,800.

The city also recorded 497 discharges today that took the total number of discharges to 14,02,474.

A total of 71,513 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 50,766 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests while the rest were rapid antigen tests.

On Friday, the city logged 238 new infections with a positivity rate of 0.31 per cent and 24 fatalities.

Chances of third COVID wave is real

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, while he asserted that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

Indications are coming from the UK on the fear of the third wave. Cases are rising there, despite 45 per cent of vaccination. So, we cannot afford to sit idle, he said.

Kejriwal was speaking at an online event during which he jointly inaugurated 22 new PSA oxygen plants at nine hospitals across Delhi.

"These new oxygen plants at nine hospitals across Delhi being added today to strengthen our preparations to fight Covid," he said.

The chief minster in his address cautioned that the chances of the "third wave of the coronavirus pandemic were quite real"

"We cannot afford to sit idle and our government is preparing on a war-footing to combat it," he said.

The Delhi government also procuring oxygen tankers to equip system to fight Covid in case of third wave, Kejriwal added

"People of Delhi have come shoulder-to-shoulder in combating the second wave of Covid, and our gratitude to industry sector too for joining the fight," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.