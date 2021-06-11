Delhi on Friday reported 238 new cases and 24 death in a day, the national capital's health bulletin said.

With this, the capital has witnessed a further drop in daily cases on the fifth day of the unlock. Yesterday Delhi logged 305 new coronavirus cases and 44 deaths.

The positivity rate of Delhi has dropped to .31% from yesterday's 0.41%.

As per Delhi's health bulletin, a total of 77,112 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. Of which, 56,000 were RTPCR test and 21,112 Rapid Antigen tests. The city has 3,922 active cases.

Cumulatively, Delhi has 14,30,671 Covid positive cases. A total of 24,772 have died due to the disease to date.

In terms of vaccination, 81,183 beneficiaries have got vaccinated in the last 24 hours. As per the health's bulletin, 13,94,142 people have been fully vaccinated. Whereas 45,16,208 have received only first dose of the Covid vaccine.

In Delhi, 2,235 hospitals are occupied and 21,897 are vacant. There are 1,238 people under home isolation, the bulletin added.









