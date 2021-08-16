Delhi on Monday reported a total of 27 fresh COVID cases pushing the total number of cases to 1437118, the city's health department said today. Currently the number of active cases in the city is 467. The positivity rate dipped to 0.07% from yesterday's 0.08%.

Meanwhile, no COVID-related fatalities were reported from the national capital in the last 24 hours. This is the 11th time since the onset of the second wave of the pandemic that no coronavirus-linked death were recorded from the city. No death were reported on last Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, while 1 death was reported on Saturday. With today's count, the death toll reached 25,069.

In the same time span, 73 people were discharged from hospitals and with that the total recoveries in the national capital touched 14,11,582.

A total of 39,587 swab sample were tested today, out of which 34,708 were RT-PCR tests.

