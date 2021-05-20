The national capital has recorded 3,231 fresh Covid-19 cases and 233 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking Delhi 's tally to 14,09,950 on Thursday.

In its latest Covid-19 bulletin, the Delhi health department said 13,47,157 patients have recovered so far with 7831 recoveries in a day, while its death toll has risen to 22,579.

Now, Delhi is left with 40,214 active Covid-19 cases.

The positivity rate in the city has dropped further from 5.78% on Wednesday to 5.50% today, as per the bulletin.

Though the daily new Covid-19 cases in Delhi has been falling in recent days, the capital is not out of the woods yet.

Amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Delhi High Court today informed big hospitals with 100 or more beds to install oxygen plants, stating that the bitter experience citizens had due to the shortage of medical oxygen for treating patients has left a lesson to be learnt.

Delhi govt on black fungus treatment

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government has said that dedicated treatment centres for black fungus will be set up in three hospitals in the national capital.

"Dedicated treatment centres for black fungus will be set up in Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB) and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital," informed Delhi Chief Minister's Officer.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held an important meeting with officials and experts on the growing cases of black fungus disease in the national capital.

"Held an important meeting with officials and experts on the growing cases of black fungus disease. We also have to stop this disease from growing and those who are getting this disease have to be given better treatment as soon as possible," he said in a tweet.

Kejriwal further said some important decisions were taken in the meeting for the prevention and treatment of this disease.

"Some important decisions were taken in the meeting for the prevention and treatment of this disease- 1- Centers for treatment of black fungus in LNJP, GTB and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital 2- Adequate management of medicines used in its treatment 3. To spread awareness among people about disease prevention measures," he added.

Earlier, the Delhi government has set up a four-member technical expert committee (TEC) to prevent the indiscriminate use of Amphotericin-B injection and to establish a transparent and efficient system of distribution of this drug to the needy and hospitalised Covid-19 patients.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.