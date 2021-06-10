Subscribe
Delhi logs 305 fresh COVID cases, 44 deaths in 24 hrs; positivity rate at 0.41%

Delhi logs 305 fresh COVID cases, 44 deaths in 24 hrs; positivity rate at 0.41%
1 min read . 05:49 PM IST Livemint

  • The city also recorded 560 discharges today that took the total number of discharges to 14,01,473
  • On Wednesday, the city logged 337 new infections with a positivity rate of 0.46 per cent and 36 fatalities

Showing a steady drop in coronavirus cases, Delhi on Thursday recorded 305 COVID-19 cases and 44 more fatalities, as per the health bulletin. Meanwhile, the positivity rate dropped to 0.41% from yesterday's .46%.

With today's count, the total number cases reached 1,43,04,433, while the death toll touched 24,748.

The city also recorded 560 discharges today that took the total number of discharges to 14,01,473.

As many as 75,133 swab sample were tested today, the heath bulletin also said.

On Wednesday, the city logged 337 new infections with a positivity rate of 0.46 per cent and 36 fatalities.

Meanwhile, preparing for the possible third wave at the war footing, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that the Delhi government is increasing its oxygen storage capacity so that there is no crisis of the life-saving gas.

He said on Thursday, three oxygen storage plants with a total capacity of 171 MT have been installed so far in the city to prepare for a possible third wave of COVID-19.

He also said, a 57 metric tonne (MT) cryogenic tank is being set up for storage along with an oxygen generation plant of 2.5 tonne per day capacity at Siraspur.

The national capital faced an acute shortage of oxygen during the sudden surge in coronavirus cases in April and May. Many COVID patients died during this period due shortage of oxygen.

(With inputs from agencies)

