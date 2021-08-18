The positivity rate for coronavirus infections in Delhi dipped to 0.05% on Wednesday from yesterday's 0.07%, the city's health bulletin said. This is the lowest positivity rate in the city this year. On August 7, Delhi reported a positivity rate of 0.06%.

Today, a total of 66,445 tests conducted were conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, Delhi logged 36 new coronavirus cases pushing the total tally to 14,37,192. Currently, there are 427 active cases in the city.

The death toll rose to 25,077 including four fresh fatalities today. With this, the fatality rate climbed to 1.74 per cent.

As a sign of relief, the new recoveries escalated today to 76 making the total tally of recoveries reach 14,11,688, informed the Delhi health department.

As far as the Covid vaccination status is concerned, cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stand at 1,18,17,243 including 1,57,311 beneficiaries vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

Yesterday, the national capital saw 38 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths. It reported 27 COVID-19 cases and zero deaths on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent.

Delhi reported 53 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities on Sunday, while on Saturday, 50 COVID-19 cases one death was recorded.

The second wave swept the city during April-May period.

