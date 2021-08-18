1 min read.Updated: 18 Aug 2021, 10:25 PM ISTLivemint
In the last 24 hours, Delhi logged 36 new coronavirus cases pushing the total tally to 14,37,192. Currently, there are 427 active cases in the city
The death toll rose to 25,077 including four fresh fatalities today
The positivity rate for coronavirus infections in Delhi dipped to 0.05% on Wednesday from yesterday's 0.07%, the city's health bulletin said. This is the lowest positivity rate in the city this year. On August 7, Delhi reported a positivity rate of 0.06%.
Today, a total of 66,445 tests conducted were conducted in the city.