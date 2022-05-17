Delhi logs 393 new COVID cases; positivity rate at 3.35%

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The city also saw 2 COVID fatalities in the last 24 hours pushing the death toll to 26,198. Also, 709 recoveries in the same time span took the recovery total to 1872020.
Delhi on Tuesday reported 393 new COVID19 cases and with that, the active tally stands at 2910 and the cumulative total is at 19,01,128, the city health bulletin said. The positivity rate in the national capital is at 3.35%.
On Monday, as many as 11731 coronavirus tests were conducted.
Delhi had reported 377 new Covid cases and one more death on Monday, while the positivity rate was 3.37 percent.
The capital had on Sunday logged 613 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.74 percent and three more deaths. The city had on Saturday seen 673 new Covid cases and four deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months.
It had reported three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4.