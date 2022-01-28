OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi logs 4,044 new COVID cases in 24 hrs, positivity rate stands 8.60%
Listen to this article

Delhi on Friday reported 4044 new COVID cases and 25 deaths in the span of just 24 days. Currently, the active cases stand at 29,152 and the positivity rate dropped slightly to 8.60%.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 17,64,41 and the death toll climbed to 25,769, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 47,042, it said.

Delhi had on Thursday reported 4,291 cases with a positivity rate of 9.56 per cent and 34 deaths.

On Wednesday, it had logged 7,498 cases with a positivity rate of 10.59 per cent, and recorded 29 deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6% on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

It took just 10 days for the daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout