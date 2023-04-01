Delhi logs 416 Covid cases in one day, highest in 7 months2 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 10:14 PM IST
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the national capital was prepared and added that wearing of face masks has not been made mandatory as yet.
National capital Delhi on Saturday logged 416 fresh Covid cases, highest in over seven months, according to the health department's bulletin. The Covid positivity rate in the city also stood at 14.37.
