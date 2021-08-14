Delhi on Saturday reported 50 fresh coronavirus cases pushing the total tally to 14,37,038. Currently, the active case in the city stands at 25,118, while the positivity rate is at 0.07%, as per today's health bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, the city also recorded one more COVID-related death taking the total number of fatalities to 25,069. For the last three days, no COVID related fatalities were reported from the national capital. Earlier, on July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4 and August 8 too no coronavirus deaths were reported from the city

On Friday, 50 new cases were reported from the national capital, 49 cases on Thursday and a total of 37 cases were logged on Wednesday.

The second wave swept the city during April-May period.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.