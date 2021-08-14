Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi logs 50 fresh COVID cases, 1 death in 24 hrs; positivity rate at 0.07%

Delhi logs 50 fresh COVID cases, 1 death in 24 hrs; positivity rate at 0.07%

Premium
On Friday, 50 new cases were reported from the national capital, 49 cases on Thursday and a total of 37 cases were logged on Wednesday.
1 min read . 08:36 PM IST Livemint

  • For the last three days, no COVID related fatalities were reported from the national capital

Delhi on Saturday reported 50 fresh coronavirus cases pushing the total tally to 14,37,038. Currently, the active case in the city stands at 25,118, while the positivity rate is at 0.07%, as per today's health bulletin.

Delhi on Saturday reported 50 fresh coronavirus cases pushing the total tally to 14,37,038. Currently, the active case in the city stands at 25,118, while the positivity rate is at 0.07%, as per today's health bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, the city also recorded one more COVID-related death taking the total number of fatalities to 25,069. For the last three days, no COVID related fatalities were reported from the national capital. Earlier, on July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4 and August 8 too no coronavirus deaths were reported from the city 

In the last 24 hours, the city also recorded one more COVID-related death taking the total number of fatalities to 25,069. For the last three days, no COVID related fatalities were reported from the national capital. Earlier, on July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4 and August 8 too no coronavirus deaths were reported from the city 

On Friday, 50 new cases were reported from the national capital, 49 cases on Thursday and a total of 37 cases were logged on Wednesday. 

On Friday, 50 new cases were reported from the national capital, 49 cases on Thursday and a total of 37 cases were logged on Wednesday. 

The second wave swept the city during April-May period.

The second wave swept the city during April-May period.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

 

 

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!