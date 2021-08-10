Delhi logs 52 new Covid cases, one death in 24 hours; positivity rate at 0.08%

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi on Tuesday reported as many as 52 new COVID19 cases and one related fatality taking the cumulative total to 14,36,852 and death toll to 25068, the city health bulletin said.

At present, there are 504 active cases in the national capital, up from 498 the previous day. The positivity rate is at 0.08%.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 65,123 swab samples were tested, out of these 40,075 were RT-PCR tests.

Meanwhile, with 45 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries reached 14,11,280.

