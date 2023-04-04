Delhi reported 521 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, marking the highest single-day rise in cases since August 27th, 2022. The city's positivity rate stood at 15.64%, indicating a significant increase in the number of people testing positive for the virus. Despite the surge in cases, the health bulletin released by the city's health department stated that the primary cause of the reported fatality was not coronavirus, but was instead incidental.

With the new cases reported on Monday, Delhi's overall COVID-19 tally has increased to 20,11,555, while the death toll stands at 26,533. The city had witnessed a decline in the number of new cases over the last few months, and had even reported zero cases on January 16th, 2023.

However, the recent surge in cases is a cause for concern, particularly in light of the sharp rise in cases of the H3N2 influenza virus across the country. The Delhi government is closely monitoring the situation and has assured citizens that it is prepared to handle any eventualities that may arise. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had emphasized that the government is taking all necessary steps to contain the spread of the virus, and urged citizens not to panic.

Over the past few days, Delhi has witnessed a steady increase in the number of new cases, with 293 cases reported on Monday and a positivity rate of 18.53%, indicating that nearly one in five people tested were positive. On Sunday, the city had recorded 429 new cases with a positivity rate of 16.09% and one fatality. On Saturday, 416 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 14.37%. The number of new cases had seen a decline in the last few months in Delhi, and it had dropped to zero on January 16th, 2023, the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.