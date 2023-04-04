Delhi logs 521 COVID cases, highest single-day rise in 8 months, positivity rate over 15%2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 09:13 PM IST
- With the fresh cases, the city's Covid tally has increased to 20,11,555. The data showed that 3,331 Covid tests were conducted on Monday.
Delhi reported 521 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, marking the highest single-day rise in cases since August 27th, 2022. The city's positivity rate stood at 15.64%, indicating a significant increase in the number of people testing positive for the virus. Despite the surge in cases, the health bulletin released by the city's health department stated that the primary cause of the reported fatality was not coronavirus, but was instead incidental.
