Over the past few days, Delhi has witnessed a steady increase in the number of new cases, with 293 cases reported on Monday and a positivity rate of 18.53%, indicating that nearly one in five people tested were positive. On Sunday, the city had recorded 429 new cases with a positivity rate of 16.09% and one fatality. On Saturday, 416 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 14.37%. The number of new cases had seen a decline in the last few months in Delhi, and it had dropped to zero on January 16th, 2023, the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.