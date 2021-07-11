Delhi on Sunday reported as many as 53 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths, the city health bulletin said. With today's numbers, the cumulative total reached 14,35,083, and the toll touched 25,015.

Currently, the number of active cases in the national capital is 743. Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 0.07%.

In the same time span, the city also recorded 99 recoveries pushing the total to 14,09,325.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 76,823 swab samples were tested in the city.

On Saturday, the city had recorded 76 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.19 per cent and one death.

A day before that, the city had recorded 81 cases of the infection and three fatalities with a positivity rate of 0.11 per cent.

There are 252 people under home-isolation in Delhi, while the number of containment zones stands at 576, the department said in its daily bulletin.

It said 61,405 COVID-19 tests, including 53,280 RT-PCR tests, were conducted in the city on Saturday.

On April 20, the city had reported a record 28,395 cases. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. At 448, the highest number of deaths was reported on May 3.

Meanwhile, as part of unlock-7, the Delhi government issued guidelines on Sunday stating that no permission from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is required for holding training programmes such as Army, police, workers, skill, school and college training events.

Academic gatherings such as functions, lectures, and other academic programs at school, college have also been allowed.

Auditoriums and assembly halls of schools, educational institutions have also been permitted for educational training and meetings with 50 per cent capacity.

Delhi faced a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives. The rapid rise in the number of cases led to a shortage of medical oxygen at various city hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies)

