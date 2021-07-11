On April 20, the city had reported a record 28,395 cases. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. At 448, the highest number of deaths was reported on May 3.
Meanwhile, as part of unlock-7, the Delhi government issued guidelines on Sunday stating that no permission from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is required for holding training programmes such as Army, police, workers, skill, school and college training events.
Academic gatherings such as functions, lectures, and other academic programs at school, college have also been allowed.
Auditoriums and assembly halls of schools, educational institutions have also been permitted for educational training and meetings with 50 per cent capacity.
Delhi faced a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives. The rapid rise in the number of cases led to a shortage of medical oxygen at various city hospitals.
(With inputs from agencies)
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!